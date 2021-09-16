I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis





Pope Francis says he does not understand why some cardinals in the Catholic Church are hesitating to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

"It's a bit strange because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” said the puzzled Pope.

“As children, we were vaccinated for measles, polio - all the children were vaccinated, and no one said anything.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist

