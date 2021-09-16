I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis
Pope Francis says he does not understand why some cardinals in the Catholic Church are hesitating to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
"It's a bit strange because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” said the puzzled Pope.
“As children, we were vaccinated for measles, polio - all the children were vaccinated, and no one said anything.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:55).
The Pope has said he doesn’t know why there are Covid vaccine-hesitant Cardinals in the Catholic Church…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The pontiff, who is double-vaxxed himself, has previously encouraged people to be jabbed ‘for the common good’…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
If you were one of those Catholic Cardinals… you now have doubt to go with all that Catholic guilt. How do you handle that?Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
