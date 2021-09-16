Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'

16 September 2021 1:05 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
DA
political violence
ward councillor
2021 local elections

Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.
  • ANC ward councillor Fiona Abrahams says councillors on the ground deal with the community's unhappiness face-to-face and often bear the brunt of the anger
  • These attacks are also a result of power struggles within the ANC, admits Abrahams
  • Abrahams says the police and justice system are not taking these attacks on councillors seriously enough and without proper protection, it will not stop
© grantduncansmith/123rf.com

A number of ward councillors have faced attempts on their lives and some have been killed, says Refilwe.With reports of alleged politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal recently, how safe are ward councillors in the Western Cape in the build-up to local government elections?

Phumeza Nomzazi who had stood for nomination as a ward councillor was shot dead in Khayelitsha at the end of August and ANC councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was killed outside her home in Crossroads.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.

When it comes to public reps or councillors, myself as a councillor, we constantly fear for our lives but we have to serve the community. We need to be in the public space. There is not enough protection for councillors, for female councillors, for politicians in particular.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC Ward Councillor

When you go out in the community - I am not even going to speak about MPs and MPLs they are not on the ground. But especially ward councillors, they are on the ground. They are in the face of the community and when the community is unhappy about housing issues or issues that affect their livelihoods they tend to take it out on councillors.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC Ward Councillor

There is not enough protection for councillors. I am not even going to shy away from that.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC Ward Councillor

Neither the police nor the justice system is able to protect them she adds.

It is just not taken seriously.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC Ward Councillor

Communities are angry. They are angry about service delivery. They are angry about lots of things, and it is being taken out on councillors.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC Ward Councillor

She says there had been several attempts on Nokuthula Bolitye's life before she was finally killed.

If we are not going to address protection or safety this is not going to stop.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC Ward Councillor

She acknowledges that there is also a power struggle within the party.

Some of these attempts are a result of power struggles and we cannot hide away from it.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC Ward Councillor



