Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey





South Africans rank the South African Police Service as the country’s most corrupt institution. One in four people admits to paying a bribe to a Saps member

The Presidency, municipal councillors, and members of Parliament are not far behind

One in five people says they’ve paid a bribe for a document such as a passport or a license

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC celebrations outside Luthuli House on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

South Africans believe that corruption in South Africa worsened under the Presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa, according to the 2021 Afrobarometer survey.

About 64% of those surveyed perceive corruption to have increased in the past year while 49% see it as having increased a lot.

Only 15% of people say corruption has improved.

Charlotte Killbane interviewed Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation (scroll up to listen).

We surveyed 1200 people across the country across various demographics… The questions are straightforward… Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation

At the top of that [corrupt] list, we had Saps… it has been for the last decade… 56% of people say that all or most Saps officials are involved in corruption, followed by 53% who say the President and his officials… 51% say local government councillors… 50% say members of Parliament… Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation

… corruption is deeply entrenched at every level of state institutions… Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation

One in four people says they’ve paid Saps to avoid a problem with them. One in five people says they’ve paid a bribe for a document like a passport or a license, or to receive assistance from Saps… Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation