Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey
South Africans rank the South African Police Service as the country’s most corrupt institution. One in four people admits to paying a bribe to a Saps member
The Presidency, municipal councillors, and members of Parliament are not far behind
One in five people says they’ve paid a bribe for a document such as a passport or a license
South Africans believe that corruption in South Africa worsened under the Presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa, according to the 2021 Afrobarometer survey.
About 64% of those surveyed perceive corruption to have increased in the past year while 49% see it as having increased a lot.
Only 15% of people say corruption has improved.
Charlotte Killbane interviewed Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation (scroll up to listen).
We surveyed 1200 people across the country across various demographics… The questions are straightforward…Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation
At the top of that [corrupt] list, we had Saps… it has been for the last decade… 56% of people say that all or most Saps officials are involved in corruption, followed by 53% who say the President and his officials… 51% say local government councillors… 50% say members of Parliament…Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation
… corruption is deeply entrenched at every level of state institutions…Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation
One in four people says they’ve paid Saps to avoid a problem with them. One in five people says they’ve paid a bribe for a document like a passport or a license, or to receive assistance from Saps…Jaynisha Patel, Project Leader for Inclusive Economies - Institute for Justice & Reconciliation
