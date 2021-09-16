Mother of ex-cop tells court her daughter would never plot to kill her
- Nomia Ndlovu’s mother has testified in defence of her daughter in court
- Ndlovu is accused of killing six family members and plotting to kill seven more to cash in on insurance money
The mother of Nomia Ndlovu has told the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court that she never felt that her life was in danger.
Maria Mushwana on Thursday testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies.
Mushwana told the court that she didn't believe the allegations that her daughter plotted to kill her.
RELATED: Former cop appears in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill relatives
Ndlovu, who's a former police officer, is facing charges of murder attempted, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.
Nomia Ndlovu's mother testified in defence of her daughter. She says they have had a good relationship...Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Nomia's mother was also asked about the whereabouts of her daughter around the [time of] the disappearance of one of her alleged victims.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She also said that she does not believe that her daughter would even consider plotting to kill her. She does not think anything of the allegations because she doesn't imagine that anything like that could ever happen.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More