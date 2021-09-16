Mother of ex-cop tells court her daughter would never plot to kill her





Nomia Ndlovu’s mother has testified in defence of her daughter in court

Ndlovu is accused of killing six family members and plotting to kill seven more to cash in on insurance money

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu continued her testimony in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on 15 September 2021. She is accused of killing several of her family members and boyfriend and plotting the murder of her sister and five kids. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The mother of Nomia Ndlovu has told the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court that she never felt that her life was in danger.

Maria Mushwana on Thursday testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies.

Mushwana told the court that she didn't believe the allegations that her daughter plotted to kill her.

Ndlovu, who's a former police officer, is facing charges of murder attempted, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

Nomia Ndlovu's mother testified in defence of her daughter. She says they have had a good relationship... Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Nomia's mother was also asked about the whereabouts of her daughter around the [time of] the disappearance of one of her alleged victims. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She also said that she does not believe that her daughter would even consider plotting to kill her. She does not think anything of the allegations because she doesn't imagine that anything like that could ever happen. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News