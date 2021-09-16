Groote Schuur closes a Covid High Care ward, 'we hope 4th wave will be a blip'





Lester says a tweet by UCT Professor of Infectious Diseases and Groote Schuur doctor Marc Mendelson on Tuesday moved him.

Mendelson posted two photos of an empty High Care Ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in the process of being closed for now as the Western Cape descends the Covid-19 3rd wave. He tweeted: 'Mixed emotions as 1st of our #COVID19 #HCUs closed at #GSH as we descend 3rd wave. Quiet reigns & HFNO machines stand idle waiting for the 4th wave. Many survived but too many mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, husbands, wives, partners & friends died. Please #GetVaccinatedNow.'

And there are two pictures of an empty High Care Ward.

The machines that provided oxygen for so many go silent, but for how long?

South Africa's test positivity rate falling under 10 percent for the first time in four months this week.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Groote Schuur Hospital board member Dr Zameer Brey.

It is for us one of the rare times that we are almost hoping those machines gather dust, that we don't even have to think of opening those wards again, at least for Covid. Dr Zameer Brey, Board Member - Groote Schuur Hospital

If we paint a picture to show it more clearly, during the 2nd wave when nobody was vaccinated, and how that picture has changed for a 3rd wave. When we saw that only 4% of people admitted across the Western Cape were among those that were vaccinated - meaning that 96% of people admitted were unvaccinated. Dr Zameer Brey, Board Member - Groote Schuur Hospital

It gives us a sense of hope that vaccinations are working and if anything it is in our power to flatten or to eliminate the 4th wave or make it a blip rather than a wave. Dr Zameer Brey, Board Member - Groote Schuur Hospital

