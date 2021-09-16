Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa





I can’t claim to know anybody in Gauteng who actually pays e-tolls. Charlotte Killbane

Wayne Duvenage of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Picture: EWN.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has asked Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana to write off all e-toll debt – about R4.6 billion.

“The state must surely realise after seven years of failure that raising and clinging to unjustified debt from a defiant public is a lost cause,” Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage told The Citizen on Wednesday.

Charlotte Killbane interviewed Duvenage (scroll up to listen).

We’re saying to the Minister that this is uncollectable debt… it has to be written off… To beat this drum continuously… it’s not going to happen. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

About 34% of the fuel levies and taxes come from Gauteng… The Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project is 1% of Sanral’s national freeway network, yet they wanted to raise over 30% of their revenue from this 1%... Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse