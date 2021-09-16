[WATCH] Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Groote Schuur Hospital





The orchestra performed a lunch-hour outdoor concert at Groote Schuur Hospital on Wednesday for frontline healthcare workers everywhere to show recognition and appreciation for the work that they have been and are still doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Concert of Gratitude is a joint initiative between Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Groote Schuur Hospital, Inner Circle Entertainment, Hospital Heroes, Gift of the Givers and Groote Schuur Hospital Trust.

WATCH THE FULL CONCERT BELOW: Courtesy of the Cape Town Philarmonic Orchestra. For more photos and info go to their Facebook page.