Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir'
Every week The Midday Report’s Mandy Wiener interviews the author of a new or trending book
This week Wiener interviewed Jeremy Vearey about his book “Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir” (scroll up to listen).
… subculture in the police around drinking and the abuse of alcohol… To show how we deal with it… and how self-destructive that culture is… That becomes a kind of debriefing for us. An unhealthy way of going home to forget everything… That’s the role liquor played…Jeremy Vearey
It’s important for a police officer to talk about crime scenes, and how they are affected…Jeremy Vearey
How one looks at the world through… what is often a cynical lens… It’s important for a police officer to explain it…Jeremy Vearey
The values of the Freedom Charter underpinned whatever I did… a principled approach to policing…Jeremy Vearey
Description by NB Publishers:
Jeremy Vearey, ex-MK cadre and bodyguard to Madiba, is the deputy provincial commissioner of the Western Cape SAPS.
With this memoir, he paints a wide-angle portrait of policing, crime, and politics in the Western Cape.
Despite its frequent humour, a “dark stream” runs beneath the text: the price that the author has paid for following his calling.
Into Dark Water is an intimate account of what it means when a revolutionary and freedom fighter becomes a high-ranking actor in state security, law, and order.
A tour de force. This warts-and-all, often satirical look at the author’s thirty-plus years as a police officer and top investigator is a riveting account of policing from one of our own sons. I loved it.Irwin Kinnes, criminologist
Vividly portrays the parallel journeys of an individual, a country, and a police service – from freedom fighter to fatherhood; from apartheid to democracy; and from brotherhood to frequent backstabbing. Into Dark Water is a gripping account of navigating a world of turncoats, secrets, and murder, while retaining a sharp sense of humour, and fighting to retain a sense of self … Enthralling.Caryn Dolley, journalist and author
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/murder.html
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
More from Opinion
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa
Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one
Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
JSE-listed BAT paid a bribe to Robert Mugabe, sabotaged competitors – BBC
Mandy Wiener interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars.Read More
Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid
Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.Read More