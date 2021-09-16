Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir'





Every week The Midday Report’s Mandy Wiener interviews the author of a new or trending book

This week Wiener interviewed Jeremy Vearey about his book “Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir” (scroll up to listen).

© basphoto/123rf.com

… subculture in the police around drinking and the abuse of alcohol… To show how we deal with it… and how self-destructive that culture is… That becomes a kind of debriefing for us. An unhealthy way of going home to forget everything… That’s the role liquor played… Jeremy Vearey

It’s important for a police officer to talk about crime scenes, and how they are affected… Jeremy Vearey

How one looks at the world through… what is often a cynical lens… It’s important for a police officer to explain it… Jeremy Vearey

The values of the Freedom Charter underpinned whatever I did… a principled approach to policing… Jeremy Vearey

Description by NB Publishers:

Jeremy Vearey, ex-MK cadre and bodyguard to Madiba, is the deputy provincial commissioner of the Western Cape SAPS.

With this memoir, he paints a wide-angle portrait of policing, crime, and politics in the Western Cape.

Despite its frequent humour, a “dark stream” runs beneath the text: the price that the author has paid for following his calling.

Into Dark Water is an intimate account of what it means when a revolutionary and freedom fighter becomes a high-ranking actor in state security, law, and order.

A tour de force. This warts-and-all, often satirical look at the author’s thirty-plus years as a police officer and top investigator is a riveting account of policing from one of our own sons. I loved it. Irwin Kinnes, criminologist