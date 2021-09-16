Recycling project 'Trash for Treats' rewards school kids for collecting waste





A local school-based project is teaching young kids about recycling and environmental sustainability

The campaign is aimed at primary school children in previously disadvantaged communities

Pupils are rewarded with exciting treats for collecting the most waste and compete for a chance to win prize money for school upgrades

Visit the Trash For Treats website for more information on how to get involved

Picture: EWN

A recycling initiative has challenged pupils from 20 primary schools in the Western Cape to collect the most recyclable waste for a chance to win exciting treats and prize money towards the upgrade of their school facilities.

The Trash For Treats project was first launched in 2019 with 10 participating primary schools in the Western Cape.

The campaign, which is sponsored by manufacturer INEOS, is aimed at teaching young children from previously disadvantaged communities about the value of keeping a community clean.

Mitchell’s Heights Primary School in Tafelsig won the project in 2019 and secured R30,000 to upgrade their school after collecting 1,519 kg of recyclable waste.

INEOS Project Manager Caroline says the company is looking to collaborate with more sponsors and partners going forward.

We kickstarted in 2019 with 10 schools and that was incredibly well-received. Caroline Hughes, Project Manager - INEOS

We continue the project now with another 20 schools. Caroline Hughes, Project Manager - INEOS