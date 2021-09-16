Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
In 2018, Business Leadership SA (BLSA) suspended global management consultancy group Bain & Company for its alleged role in state capture.
In fact the association was "heroically vocal" when they announced the suspension writes Athol Williams in Business Day.
"Yet BLSA has now lifted Bain’s suspension without a peep, allowing it to slink back to legitimacy, under the radar, to continue where it left off" Williams says.
RELATED: Athol Williams made to resign from UCT to complete Bain testimony for Zondo
Williams resigned as Bain’s SA partner in October 2019, and delivered explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission in March this year, on evidence related to the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
Bruce Whitfield interviews Williams, who is now CEO of the Institute of Social & Corporate Ethics (ISCE).
He asks whether it's known if BLSA followed some sort of due process to allow Bain back into the fold?
Well, some process was followed but whether it's due process... is questionable, especially given BLSA's own assessment of the long-term devastating effects that Bain's actions will have on our country.Athol Williams, CEO - Institute of Social & Corporate Ethics
If BLSA had assessed that Bain had caused such major damage, you'd think that the process would be quite rigorous and the criteria quite demanding... but my assessment based on on what BLSA had done and what they have now said is that they haven't met their own process!Athol Williams, CEO - Institute of Social & Corporate Ethics
Williams reads from what is the outlined process:
"If one of our members are involved in any unethical practices, we at BLSA will not pass judgement. We'll wait until there is a fair and factual impartial hearing."
Only after such a hearing would BLSA act, he says.
I accept that, but now my question is what hearing have they now got access to, because they passed judgement on Bain by actually saying Bain is now clean and they are going to be re-admitted to BLSA.Athol Williams, CEO - Institute of Social & Corporate Ethics
The Zondo Commission hearing filings aren't out, so it can't be that. The US Department of Justice is still investigating Bain... and when you look at the statement BLSA made yesterday... they say they went and spoke to a number of multinational companies and Bain itself.Athol Williams, CEO - Institute of Social & Corporate Ethics
BLSA seemed to have satisfied themselves, based on speaking to Bain itself, not to Sars, not to investigators, not to civil society organisations... that Bain has done the right things.Athol Williams, CEO - Institute of Social & Corporate Ethics
Williams notes that when BLSA suspended Bain in 2018 they were loud about it, for instance holding press conferences to announce "they had taken this big moral stand".
Yet they have re-admitted the company without it fulfilling their own criteria, he repeats.
In my testimony to the Zondo Commission I listed all the Bain people involved. Not a single person at Bain was fired, not even Vittorio Massone, the head in South Africa. It took three months to negotiate his exit - not exactly 'decisively dealt with'.Athol Williams, CEO - Institute of Social & Corporate Ethics
Listen to Williams' passionate argument in the audio clip below:
More from Business
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa
Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey
Charlotte Killbane interviews Jaynisha Patel of Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation.Read More
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one
Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
More from Politics
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.Read More
CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws.Read More
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
We’re asking court to reverse Zuma’s medical parole - Helen Suzman Foundation
Mandy Wiener interviews Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation.Read More
More from Opinion
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir'
Mandy Wiener interviews top cop and Madiba's former bodyguard Jeremy Vearey about his new book.Read More
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa
Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one
Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
JSE-listed BAT paid a bribe to Robert Mugabe, sabotaged competitors – BBC
Mandy Wiener interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars.Read More
Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid
Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.Read More