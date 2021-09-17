Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Hill-Lewis is eyeing land owned by the Department of Public Works such as Acacia Park (currently occupied by Members of Parliament) for affordable housing
He believes “micro developers” (homeowners who develop their property to house tenants) is one answer to the housing crisis – it should not be viewed as a problem, but rather a solution
The shortage of housing is a constant concern in the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa.
There are pockets of land that could be used to build homes for the thousands of people on waiting lists.
But what about converting existing sites into affordable homes?
DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has set his sights on the hundreds of housing units used by Members of Parliament and their staff when they are in the province.
There are three such villages in the Cape: Laboria Park, Pelican Park, and Acacia Park.
Hill-Lewis believes Acacia Park holds the solution to some of the City’s housing woes.
It has 493 units which are occupied by MPs, sessional officials, political support staff to MPs with disabilities, and DPWI standby officials.
One unit in Acacia is used as an office space with domestic rooms.
Some of the houses are old and need constant upkeep; others may even pose a health and safety risk.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hill-Lewis (scroll up to listen).
It is true that Cape Town has dragged its heels on releasing well-located city-owned land…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
We need to make it easier for the private sector to build homes…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
… micro developers should not be seen as problems… A micro developer uses extra space on its property to build two or three small rental units… creating an income for themselves… This can supply affordable housing at a rate much faster than the state or formal private sector ever can…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
All the land the City owns in well-located pockets in the CBD is marginal compared to the scale of the vast tracts of land owned by the national Department of Public Works in really brilliantly located parts of the city like Ysterplaat and Acacia Park.Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
Acacia Park is extremely well-located and massive… It’s used just to provide housing for a few hundred members of Parliament. It has all the community infrastructure you need… It is basically a ‘move-in ready’ social housing project for several hundred families… It’s crazy that it’s still used for housing MPs!Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
A successful city is a magnet for people… but we’ve got to make sure there is enough supply of reasonably affordable housing…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133966751_detail-of-modern-residential-flat-apartment-building-exterior-fragment-of-new-luxury-house-and-home-.html?vti=nnhpo6o1qtdmeua1tq-1-74
