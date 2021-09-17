Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes
Born and raised in Cape Town's Belhar, this vocalist, songwriter, and musician has chart-topping albums and music awards to her name.
Music has been instrumental in Claire's healing from traumas she experienced in her life and her song "Champion" is about her reclaiming her life and inspiring others who have suffered abuse. She has spoken openly about being a rape survivor and uses her music to help others.
Claire is ready to take over CapeTalk's music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief - to play their very favourite 80s and 90s tracks and share fond musical memories that signify their journey.
