The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'





The Smart Money Woman deals with five African Millennial women as they struggle with their personal finances

The show teaches about things such as investing and debt management, but in a fun way

The series "The Smart Money Woman” on Netflix and is an adaptation of Arese Ugwu’s 2016 book with the same title.

It follows five glamorous millennials striving for success as they juggle careers, finances, love, and friendships.

The show tackles debt, spending, the consumerist culture of the African middle class, the fear and misconceptions surrounding money and the lack of it.

It also highlights love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures, and the roles they play in success.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ugwu, who joined from Lagos in Nigeria (scroll up to listen).

The Smart Money Woman… is about five African Millennial women who struggle with their personal finances… It started streaming on Netflix yesterday… It’s very authentic to Black African women. It put things like financial abuse, Black Tax, paying back debt, and managing your budget at the forefront… Arese Ugwu, author - The Smart Money Woman

A lot of people… are going to learn about investing principles, debt management… but it’s going to be a fun conversation… Arese Ugwu, author - The Smart Money Woman

It is important to have strong conversations… about money. The things we’re afraid to talk about… It’s financial literacy, but fun! Arese Ugwu, author - The Smart Money Woman