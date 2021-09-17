Help Cape Town barber give free haircuts to those in need





Barber Warren Theunis provides free haircuts for seniors and for youth across the Western Cape, and he needs your help

Copyright: parilovv / 123rf

Lester speaks to Warren Theunis who runs the Groomed for Change project.

He provides free haircuts to senior citizens but has now extended it to the youth of the greater Western Cape as part of the 16 Days for Youth Campaign with Heart FM and the Homeless with U-turn Ministries.

He explains how he has also grown the project together with like-minded hairstylists from Scissors on the Move, to provide much-needed relief to the farmers in the Karoo.

Read more about the project on their Facebook and how you can help support it on the backabuddy page.