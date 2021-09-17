'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'





The Constitutional Court has dismissed Jacob Zuma's rescission application

The Jacob Zuma Foundation calls the ConCourt “angry” and without “common decency”

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Jacob Zuma’s recission application, with costs.

Zuma, who was sent to jail for 15 months for contempt of court, filed a recission application, asking the court to review its decision.

"The majority finds that he failed to show why the judgment was erroneous,” ruled Judge Sisi Khampepe.

“Zuma has not met the statutory requirements of a rescission.

“Elected absence, like that of Zuma, constitutes more than litigious skulduggery, which does not have the effect of turning a competently granted order into one erroneously granted.”

Mand Wiener interviewed Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation (scroll up to listen – skip to 7:30).

This judgement is almost three months late. So, that on its own is a travesty of justice. Justice delayed is justice denied… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

… they decided it’s more important to prioritise the dignity of the court… that does not inspire confidence in the rule of the law… It creates disrespect for the Constitution. It means the Constitutional Court is operating above the Constitution… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

Riding hotshot [sic] over President Zuma’s rights has become the norm in this country… This court continues to be emotional, and angry… Where’s common decency? How can a 79-year-old man be referred to as ‘skulduggery’ … Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation