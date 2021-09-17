Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report





A recent report shows that illicit weapons are no longer coming in from conflict regions but are being sourced locally within South Africa

Illegal firearms seized by police at a house in Khayelitsha. Picture: SAPS

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the [Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime](http://Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.) about its firearms report on South Africa's illegal firearms market and its links to state departments.

If you look historically at where the illicit firearms have come from, a lot of the weapons would have been leftover weapons from conflicts in countries including our own as well as cross-border trafficking - so Mozambique at one point was a central hub for firearms coming into South Africa. Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

This has shifted indicates Irish-Qhobosheane.

A lot of what we are seeing is that a lot of those conflict weapons are quite old and while some still exist, the majority of weapons that are flowing into this pool of illicit firearms are coming from domestic sources. Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

She explains that the domestic sources would include weapons stolen from legal firearm owners, and weapons coming from state entities and state-controlled organsations.

The matter is of great concern for us. Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)