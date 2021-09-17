Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
- A recent report shows that illicit weapons are no longer coming in from conflict regions but are being sourced locally within South Africa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the [Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime](http://Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.) about its firearms report on South Africa's illegal firearms market and its links to state departments.
If you look historically at where the illicit firearms have come from, a lot of the weapons would have been leftover weapons from conflicts in countries including our own as well as cross-border trafficking - so Mozambique at one point was a central hub for firearms coming into South Africa.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
This has shifted indicates Irish-Qhobosheane.
A lot of what we are seeing is that a lot of those conflict weapons are quite old and while some still exist, the majority of weapons that are flowing into this pool of illicit firearms are coming from domestic sources.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
She explains that the domestic sources would include weapons stolen from legal firearm owners, and weapons coming from state entities and state-controlled organsations.
The matter is of great concern for us.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
More from Politics
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.Read More
CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws.Read More
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
We’re asking court to reverse Zuma’s medical parole - Helen Suzman Foundation
Mandy Wiener interviews Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation.Read More
More from Africa
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back
Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.Read More
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.Read More
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election
ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia.Read More