'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions is on the cards if infections keep dropping, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.
He said the Health Department is still targeting 300 000 Covid-19 vaccinations per day, and 70% of adults vaccinated by Christmas.
Right now, only about 13.2% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated.
Infection numbers are tapering just about everywhere, except in the Northern Cape and Free State, where infections are increasingly occurring amongst teenagers.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).
… the country might in the coming weeks see further relaxation of the rules…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
… The Free State Premier is seeing increases in Covid-19 numbers in people under the age of 18…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82904333_people-enjoying-live-music-concert-festival.html
