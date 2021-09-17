'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'





Further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions is on the cards if infections keep dropping, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

He said the Health Department is still targeting 300 000 Covid-19 vaccinations per day, and 70% of adults vaccinated by Christmas.

Right now, only about 13.2% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated.

Infection numbers are tapering just about everywhere, except in the Northern Cape and Free State, where infections are increasingly occurring amongst teenagers.

… the country might in the coming weeks see further relaxation of the rules… Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News