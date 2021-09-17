President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
President Cyril Ramaphosa is inviting public nominations for the position of the next Chief Justice of South Africa.
The term of the current Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng comes to an end on 11 October.
Any South African may nominate candidates for the position of Chief Justice.
These nominations must be accompanied by the endorsement of at least one professional body of legal practitioners, or non-governmental organisation working in the field of human rights, or other legal areas.
Nominations must set out the reasons why the nominee is deemed suitable to be the next Chief Justice, her, or his experience both as a legal practitioner, including any experience as a judge and as a leader.
All nominations with supporting documents must be sent to angeline@presidency.gov.za and cjnominations@gcis.gov.za by 1 October 2021.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos (scroll up to listen).
I think it’s a brilliant move… To have a transparent process… shows that the President is not just going to make this decision in smoke-filled rooms in secret… The decision still remains the President’s alone…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
In the end, he is still going to make the decision… The President should’ve started this process much earlier…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
There are two more vacancies coming up… It’s really important for the legitimacy and the authority of the court for there to be a permanent Chief Justice appointed – the sooner the better…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
