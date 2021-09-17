#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
- Sunflower Day is an initiative that raises funds and awareness around life threatening bone cancers and disorders like leukemia
- The Sunflower Day campaign is organised by DKMS Africa, formerly known as the Sunflower fund.
- The campaign is centred on the sale of a multipurpose accessory called the Tube of Hope (TOPE)
- The TOPE retails for R30 at Pick n Pay stores nationwide
Hope is everything we fight for. Celebrate hope this Sunflower Day with @dkms_africa 🌻 and show your support by buying a TOPE for only R30. 🌻 TOPEs are available in-store at Pick n Pay supermarkets and in-store or online from Pick n Pay Clothing > https://t.co/SPnls2AXje pic.twitter.com/Ja7WjheHid— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 1, 2021
17 September is Sunflower Day, the annual day on which we’re all called on to show our support for people who are fighting life-threatening blood diseases like leukemia.
For some patients, a stem cell transplant is their only hope of survival, yet finding a matching donor can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.
In March this year, the Sunflower Fund joined the global network and rebranded as DKMS Africa.
The work of organisations like the global network DKMS is absolutely vital, not only in encouraging more people to register as donors but also in helping to find and match those donors with the patients who need them the most.
To find a match is so challenging. We need as many donors as possible, so we're always out there creating awareness and making every effort to recruit as many donors as possible.Alana James - Country Executive Director at DKMS Africa
We've recruited more donors than we actually thought we'd ever recruit in about two years. Currently we have over 15 000 donors on our registry.Alana James - Country Executive Director at DKMS Africa
There is this incredible hope. This hope for life that there'll be a match. That's what drives not just our patients and their families, but when we reflected at our own organisation and our staff, hope is what brings us to the office every single day.Alana James - Country Executive Director at DKMS Africa
If you are able to register as a donor, that would be the most important thing for us, but also purchasing your TOPE. It helps us raise funds...but beyond the funds it's the education and awareness around the need for stem cell donors.Alana James - Country Executive Director at DKMS Africa
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
