Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave





The Western Cape's daily infections rate has continued to decline

An average of 1000 new cases are recorded now compared to 3 500 at the peak of the third wave

The department expects the province to exit the third wave by the end of September

© lightwise/123rf.com

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said that the province is expected to completely exit the Covid-19 third wave by the final week of September.

The province is recording an average of 1 000 new diagnoses each day. Just over a week ago, the average daily infection rate was at 1 500 new cases. At the peak, it was around 3 500.

We're definitely on our way to completely exiting the third wave Saadiq Kariem - Head of Operations at Western Cape Health Department

Kariem added that hospital admissions and deaths are also steadily on the decline.

Our daily admissions is currently sitting at 170, and at its peaks we were seeing about 362 daily admissions to hospital. Saadiq Kariem - Head of Operations at Western Cape Health Department

We think that by 27 September. We hope that we would officially have exited the third wave completely. Saadiq Kariem - Head of Operations at Western Cape Health Department

We've got 2 400 admitted in hospital at the moment. Even hospital admissions are reducing significantly. Saadiq Kariem - Head of Operations at Western Cape Health Department

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.