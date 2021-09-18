Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend





Investec Cape Town Art Fair is taking place digitally for the first time

Saturday 18 September is International Coastal Clean up day

South African composer and cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi is live at the Baxter Theatre

© Anton Ivanov/123rf.com

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair is hosting it’s first-ever digital event that can be accessed by anyone all over the world for free.

Taking place during Milan Art Week and alongside the miart international modern and contemporary art fair, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair Digital Event is on from 17 - 19 September 2021.

The digital event is something we're going to use for future physical events as well, and maybe throughout the year. Sophie Lalonde - Head of VIP and Partnerships at Investec Cape Town Art Fair

We're hoping to do the physical fair in February (2022), and maybe just in a slightly different way. With broader corridors, time slots for when you come in. Sophie Lalonde - Head of VIP and Partnerships at Investec Cape Town Art Fair

18 September marks International Coastal Clean-up Day and the Two Oceans Aquarium is hosting two fun events.

The Two Oceans Aquarium and the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation invite all Capetonians to join the Trash Bash beach cleanup at Monwabisi beach.

For more than thirty years, on the third Saturday of September, millions of volunteers around the world gather to clean up beaches, rivers and waterways in their communities.

Monwabisi beach is a special one for us, we love going there and involving the community from around there and getting people from far and wide to come and help. Renée Leeuwner - Communications & Media Executive at Two Oceans Aquarium

Captain Fanplastic's Sounds for the Ocean

The friendliest plastic pirate that raids land & sea, Captain Fanplastic is launching a musical experience in honour of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Captain Fanplastic presents Sounds for the Ocean lead in partnership with the Two Oceans Aquarium & Education Foundation.

South African cellist and composer Dr Thokozani Mhlambi is live at the Baxter Theatre. Hewill be performing the first concert of his homecoming tour after his stint performing in France over the past two years.

He'll be presenting his new material created in Paris as well as some of the favourites from his debut album.

There's a special feeling about this, because everyone always longs for an audience in their home country. Thokozani Mhlambi - Composer and cellist

Tickets for Homecoming Tour can be purchased via www.webtickets.co.za, and are R100 each (R50 for students and pensioners). You may also book tickets directly from the Baxter Theatre via 0861 915 800 or http://www.baxter.co.za.

