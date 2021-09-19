[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability'





Launched in 1951, the Toyota Land Cruiser is 70 years old

Sold with a 9-service/ 90 000km service plan

Pricing starts at R1 283 200

Launched in August 1951, the Land Cruiser was originally known as the "Toyota BJ," a four-wheel-drive vehicle equipped with a powerful engine.

In the 70 years since, it's become an institution, delivering safety, security, reliability and adventure to everyone who gets inside a Land Cruiser.

It's been around for 70 years. It's the epitome of reliability and adventure. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

They've got a tag line, the world trusts it with its life. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

A cumulative total of approximately 10.6 million units, with more than 300,000 units sold a year, the Land Cruiser is cherished by customers in 170 countries and regions all over the world.

The new Land Cruiser 300 Series is a complete redesign of the outgoing 200 Series, which launched in 2007.

Same as the Golf GTI, the Land Cruiser has stalwart fans. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

It's very premium, very luxurious inside. It's not like a rattily bloody off-roader that you imagine. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

There are huge waiting lists all across the world. Australia's talking about a 4 year delay. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

The front has been completely refashioned. It's got a little bit of that retro vibe from those very early days of Land Cruisers. So they've managed to get that boxy look and the big grille. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

All LC300 models are sold with a 9-services/90 000km Service Plan with service intervals set at 12 months or 10 000km (whichever occurs first).

A 3-year/100 000km warranty is included across the board.

Customers can also purchase Service, Maintenance Plan and Warranty extensions from the dealer.

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GX-R 3.3D - R1 283 200

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.3D - R1 765 500

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.5T - R1 797 100

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.3D - R1 811 900

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.5T - R1 842 900

