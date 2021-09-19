[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability'
- Launched in 1951, the Toyota Land Cruiser is 70 years old
- Sold with a 9-service/ 90 000km service plan
- Pricing starts at R1 283 200
Launched in August 1951, the Land Cruiser was originally known as the "Toyota BJ," a four-wheel-drive vehicle equipped with a powerful engine.
In the 70 years since, it's become an institution, delivering safety, security, reliability and adventure to everyone who gets inside a Land Cruiser.
It's been around for 70 years. It's the epitome of reliability and adventure.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
They've got a tag line, the world trusts it with its life.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
A cumulative total of approximately 10.6 million units, with more than 300,000 units sold a year, the Land Cruiser is cherished by customers in 170 countries and regions all over the world.
The new Land Cruiser 300 Series is a complete redesign of the outgoing 200 Series, which launched in 2007.
Same as the Golf GTI, the Land Cruiser has stalwart fans.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
It's very premium, very luxurious inside. It's not like a rattily bloody off-roader that you imagine.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
There are huge waiting lists all across the world. Australia's talking about a 4 year delay.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
The front has been completely refashioned. It's got a little bit of that retro vibe from those very early days of Land Cruisers. So they've managed to get that boxy look and the big grille.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
All LC300 models are sold with a 9-services/90 000km Service Plan with service intervals set at 12 months or 10 000km (whichever occurs first).
A 3-year/100 000km warranty is included across the board.
Customers can also purchase Service, Maintenance Plan and Warranty extensions from the dealer.
2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GX-R 3.3D - R1 283 200
2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.3D - R1 765 500
2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.5T - R1 797 100
2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.3D - R1 811 900
2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.5T - R1 842 900
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
More from Lifestyle
Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Eve, clinical sexologist, Amanda Ndiki, a celibacy advocate and Motivational speaker Nate Jameson.Read More
Are digital life coaches the future? AI life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nicky Terblanche, researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School.Read More
The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it!
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom
Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South AfricaRead More
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law.Read More
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More