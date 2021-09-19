Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Are digital life coaches the future? AI life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing

19 September 2021 8:09 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence
University of Stellenbosch Business School
Veni Vidi Vici
Dr Nicky Terblanche

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nicky Terblanche, researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School.
  • 'Coach Vici' is a chatbot that gives advice to users
  • Vici helps people achieve personal goals
  • The name 'Vici' comes from the Latin expression, Vini, Vidi, Vici

Coach Vici is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Coach which offers coaching to reach your goals.

She was created by a team of coaches and researchers who used proven theories of coaching, goal attainment and chatbot design to create a helping hand available 24/7.

The name “Vici” comes from the famous Latin expression “VENI, VIDI, VICI”, which means "I came, I saw, I conquered".

According to a 10 month study at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, 'Coach Vici', helped to achieve people's goals twice as fast as a controlled group attempting to reach their goals on their own.

So are digital coaches like Vici the future? Could it be that in the near future that professional life coaches, even therapists and councilors could become obsolete, by simply accessing life support at the touch of a button?

Coach Vici's creator, Dr Nicky Terblanche is an electronic and software engineer by training, but became curious about psychology and helping people reach their goals and live a more fulfilled life.

He then combined his two passions, and the future of life coaching was born.

When artificial intelligence became hyped again and topical through the 4th industrial revolution, I decided to put these two skill sets of mine together

Dr Nicky Terblanche - Researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School

There's a lot of misunderstanding about artificial intelligence in general. I wanted to physically create something and do research to see how good or how bad it really is.

Dr Nicky Terblanche - Researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School

So how does Coach Vici work?

Coach Vici works in the form of a text-based chatbot, similar to using WhatsApp or Facebook messenger and having a conversation.

But instead of chatting to a human on the other end, it would be Coach Vici.

Coach Vici would respond, ask you questions and interpret what you're saying in a coaching manner.

Dr Nicky Terblanche - Researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School

If you want to find out more about Coach Vici, you can visit the website www.coachvici.com

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




