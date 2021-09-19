Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining





The dictionary defines celibacy as voluntarily abstaining from sexual relations

Celibacy can also be defined as abstaining from all forms of sexual encounters, including non penetrative sex

Experts liken the practice of celibacy to overcoming other types of addictions

Can you imagine a life without sex?

For most of us, sex is an integral part of our lives, but some people choose, for varying reasons not to have sex.

Often for a defined period, sometimes for as long as they're not in a long-term committed relationship, and others still choose to remain celibate their whole lives.

Renowned clinical sexologist, Dr Eve explains what celibacy means.

People put enormous pride and value on virginity, meaning penetration. Some people might say, everything else goes, but as long as I'm not having penetration I'm being celibate. Dr Eve - Clinical Sexologist

In a very simplistic way, celibacy should be a choice of I'm deciding that I'm not in this moment, wanting to be sexual, whatever that may mean for me. Dr Eve - Clinical Sexologist

Author, life coach, motivational speaker Amanda Ndiki has been celibate for eight years and is planning on staying that way for the foreseeable future.

The narrative around sex when we're growing up. The power to define what you choose as your own sexuality is limited. Amanda Ndiki - Celibate for 9 years

The sex world teaches us to be sexually active from a very young age. Amanda Ndiki - Celibate for 9 years

We become obsessive with sex that we don't own the power to say this is how sex is to me. Amanda Ndiki - Celibate for 9 years

For me personally, it was a matter of wanting to understand do I not really have the power over sex? Do I not have control over my body? My sexuality? Amanda Ndiki - Celibate for 9 years

If sex was a breathing process for me. If sex was a living oxygen for me, then it means that the minute I am born, I need to engage in sex every single day for me to function. Amanda Ndiki - Celibate for 9 years

Motivational speaker Nate Jameson was celibate for two years prior to his marriage to his wife.

My upbringing was me really getting bad information that glorified sex. That glorified what it means to be a man, especially a black man in America. Nate Jameson - Motivational speaker

I was out of control sexually. I had multiple partners. I just wasn't making good decisions. Nate Jameson - Motivational speaker

I made a decision one day, I became celibate. I began to think about my kids. How I want my kids to be raised. What I want me and my wife to represent. Nate Jameson - Motivational speaker

