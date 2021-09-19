A Cape Town mother's plea to help her daughter Mairah Hassan beat stage 4 cancer
- 21 month old Mairah Hassan has stage 4 neuroblastoma
- Neuroblastoma is a form of childhood cancer
- She was diagnosed in February at 15 months old
- The family have had to raise millions of Rand for treatment in the USA
It's every parent's nightmare, discovering that your beautiful baby is seriously ill.
And it's a nightmare that turned into reality for a Cape Town mother who discovered when her daughter was just 15 month old that she had stage 4 neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer.
At 21-months-old, Mairah Hassan has undergone chemo-immunotherapy, but due to the aggressive nature of the form of cancer, she still requires further treatment.
And the type of treatment she needs isn't offered in South Africa.
The little girl's family have since managed to raise enough funds to get to the USA for specialised treatment.
But as you can imagine it's a treatment that doesn't come cheap.
The administration of the immunotherapy anti-body itself amounts to approximately R 2.5 million.
She's been receiving treatment in a pediatric ICU unit at a hospital in the USA since August, as the hospital bills continue to rack up.
We've run out of funds. We're now presented with a $430 000 bill for future treatments which includes chemo-immunotherapy to continue and two surgeries.Jenna Cook - Mairah Hassan's mother
We are a family rocked by childhood cancer. Rocked to its core having left South Africa to search for a cure overseas.Jenna Cook - Mairah Hassan's mother
She had nausea, a rash (from the treatment). Really hanging in there, but this seems to be the only thing that is working for her, and the only thing that has worked since her diagnosis in February.Jenna Cook - Mairah Hassan's mother
Mairah started having recurrent fevers and a total loss of appetite. We had gone to three different doctors before her diagnosis was made.Jenna Cook - Mairah Hassan's mother
All three doctors, even the one that did diagnose Mairah eventually was inclined to think it was teething, because the symptoms were so similar.Jenna Cook - Mairah Hassan's mother
The prognosis for Mairah going forward is that if we can gain control of the tumor in her mandible, and the large tumor in her abdomen, then she has a chance.Jenna Cook - Mairah Hassan's mother
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
FOR DIRECT BANKING DETAILS
Account name - Mairah Hassan
Bank - FNB
Account number - 62844995540
Branch Code - 250655
https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/mairah-hassan
CONTACT
Email - Jennack70@gmail.com
