"Love Where We Live" - A new organisation to launch big cleanup on Heritage Day





Residents formed the organisation in response to an increase in litter in the area

They will host a mass clean up on Heritage Day, 24 September.

Areas that will be cleaned up include Kommetjie, Masiphumelele and Sunnydale

'Love Where We Live' was recently formed by a group of community members from Kommetjie, Sunnydale, Masiphumelele and other areas in the South Peninsula, who are concerned about the increase of and continued dumping and litter in the area.

They've highlighted the areas around the entrance to Masiphumelele in the South Peninsula, the adjacent taxi rank, market place and surrounds as particularly bad.

They’ve decided to launch the clean up as an ongoing project on Heritage Day, Friday 24 September.

Tariq Fensham, a Sunnydale community member says they've always had a litter problem in the area, but it's worsened over the last few months.

About two months ago, the problem just exploded. There was just masses of litter and illegal dumping in the area. Tariq Fensham - Sunnydale community member

We have to do something different. We can't just keep sweeping the streets and doing what we were doing, lobbying the local authorities, because nothing was changing. Tariq Fensham - Sunnydale community member

We want to tackle the problem in a sustainable way, and in a different way to just cleaning up. Tariq Fensham - Sunnydale community member

The key difference now is that members of all parts of the community are getting involved. Tariq Fensham - Sunnydale community member

We're trying to change mindsets. Raise awareness and get some civic responsibility going. We've got to do it differently, we can't just clean up. Tariq Fensham - Sunnydale community member

