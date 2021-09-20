Streaming issues? Report here
No election posters up in CPT yet? No worries we're on track, says ANC's Dugmore

20 September 2021 9:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Lester Kiewit speaks to ANC Western Cape leader Cameron Dugmore about the party's election campaign.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cameron Dugmore, the head of the ANC's local government election campaign in the Western Cape, about their relatively slow start, compared to other parties who have hit the ground running.

On the weekend, ANC caucus leader in the City of Cape Town Xolani Sotashe stated they would be contesting the local government elections in all 116 wards and have ward candidates elected.

Cameron Dugmore, ANC provincial leader and head of the ANC election campaign in the Western Cape speaks to Lester.

Where are the party's posters just weeks before election day?

The notion that you are putting up a poster means you are campaigning is actually misguided because we as the ANC have been busy for a couple of months on the ground electing ward candidates.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

He says the party has adopted a far more democratic process this time around.

We have had to take our candidates to community meetings whether those are big or small, so we are on the ground with what we refer to as our 'renewal programme'

Why has the ANC not yet announced who is Number 1 on its list, the default mayoral candidate, asks Lester?

The mayoral programme is important. the ANC is in a process as we speak, this morning, our national leadership will register every single ward candidate and all of the lists.

he explains the mayoral candidate process the ANC has chose to implement.

Each region must nominate three candidates. There will then be a team consisting of national, provincial, and local that will interview those candidates.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

We will be putting forward a strong candidate after that process to the voters of the City of Cape Town.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

We appeal for a little bit of patience but Cape Town and every other municipality will know who our candidates are.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

We have been on the ground campaigning - yes, without posters.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

Dugmore explains why.

We have had serious issues regarding ANC staff. We have not had ANC staff assisting us for a while, they have been on strike. that is their right. They have now suspended that. That has been an issue when it comes to issues of election posters, t-shirts.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

But the key thing that is coming out is there is a lot of hope.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape



