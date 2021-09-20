A survivor's journey: Rev June Dolley-Major begins pilgrimage after court win
- Last month, June Dolley-Major’s alleged rapist lost his court bid to stop her from publicly naming him
- Dolley-Major says she was raped by Melvin Booysen, in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary in Makhanda
- On Monday she begins a 900km pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhanda
The Anglican priest who, last month, successfully appealed against a gag order preventing her from publically naming the man she says raped her, will begin a pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhandha today (Monday).
On the 30th of August, Reverend June Dolley-Major won the case which saw an interdict banning her from naming the fellow priest she claims assaulted her 20 years ago, lifted.
Dolley-Major alleges that she was raped by Melvin Booysen, in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary in Makhanda.
She named Booysen as her alleged rapist during a demonstration earlier this year but had previously posted about the allegations on social media around 2016.
Dolley-Major's campaign “Say His Name” has been gaining momentum for a while and she's encouraging other survivors and supporters to join her 'in spirit' by making a per km donation to the 902 kilometer pilgrimage walk.
We're doing the walk to raise awareness and the theme is 'Walk in My Shoes', the shoes of a rape survivor.Reverend June Dolley-Major
It's going to be tough, but isn't that the journey of a survivor? It's painful, there's good days, there's bad days.Reverend June Dolley-Major
[Rape] is not a once off event that happens and then life goes back to normal.Reverend June Dolley-Major
If you would like to support Reverend Dolley-Major, you can donate using the following details:FNB cheque account number 62767220438Branch code 250655
RELATED: 'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist
RELATED: Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week
