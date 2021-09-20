A survivor's journey: Rev June Dolley-Major begins pilgrimage after court win

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
BBC Outlook with Pete Ross
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
CT music duo performs free live concert for Helderberg hosp frontline workers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
graham alexander
Today at 10:30
Future of work: Sought after Jobs that didn’t exist a decade ago - Futurist weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mitch Ilbury - Director at Mindofafox and Co-Founder at Growing Foxes
Today at 10:45
Loeries Powerspot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape gangs use women and girls to do their dirty work, psychology researcher finds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imanuella Muller - Student with a Master’s degree in Psychology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:30
A.I. Coach
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Terblanche - Senior Lecturer and Head of MPhil in Management Coaching University of Stellenbosch Business School South Africa at Stellenbosch University
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Family of Charl Kinnear set up award for other cops on anniverary of his murder Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicolette Kinnear, widow of Detective Charl Kinnear, a year since he was murdered outside his -home. 20 September 2021 9:47 AM
A survivor's journey: Rev June Dolley-Major begins pilgrimage after court win Lester Kiewit speaks to rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major about her 902km pilgrimage from Cape Town to Makhandha 20 September 2021 8:45 AM
"Love Where We Live" - A new organisation to launch big cleanup on Heritage Day Sara-Jayne King speaks to Tariq Fensham, Sunnydale community member. 19 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Local
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface has been killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy MacIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Politics
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Eve, clinical sexologist, Amanda Ndiki, a celibacy advocate and Motivational speaker Nate Jameson. 19 September 2021 11:18 AM
Are digital life coaches the future? AI life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nicky Terblanche, researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School. 19 September 2021 8:09 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability' Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 19 September 2021 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

A survivor's journey: Rev June Dolley-Major begins pilgrimage after court win

20 September 2021 8:45 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Rape
Rape survivor
Reverend June Dolley-Major
Melvin Booysen

Lester Kiewit speaks to rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major about her 902km pilgrimage from Cape Town to Makhandha

- Last month, June Dolley-Major’s alleged rapist lost his court bid to stop her from publicly naming him

- Dolley-Major says she was raped by Melvin Booysen, in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary in Makhanda

- On Monday she begins a 900km pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhanda

The Anglican priest who, last month, successfully appealed against a gag order preventing her from publically naming the man she says raped her, will begin a pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhandha today (Monday).

On the 30th of August, Reverend June Dolley-Major won the case which saw an interdict banning her from naming the fellow priest she claims assaulted her 20 years ago, lifted.

Dolley-Major alleges that she was raped by Melvin Booysen, in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary in Makhanda.

She named Booysen as her alleged rapist during a demonstration earlier this year but had previously posted about the allegations on social media around 2016.

Dolley-Major's campaign “Say His Name” has been gaining momentum for a while and she's encouraging other survivors and supporters to join her 'in spirit' by making a per km donation to the 902 kilometer pilgrimage walk.

We're doing the walk to raise awareness and the theme is 'Walk in My Shoes', the shoes of a rape survivor.

Reverend June Dolley-Major

It's going to be tough, but isn't that the journey of a survivor? It's painful, there's good days, there's bad days.

Reverend June Dolley-Major

[Rape] is not a once off event that happens and then life goes back to normal.

Reverend June Dolley-Major

If you would like to support Reverend Dolley-Major, you can donate using the following details:FNB cheque account number 62767220438Branch code 250655

RELATED: 'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist

RELATED: Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week




20 September 2021 8:45 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Rape
Rape survivor
Reverend June Dolley-Major
Melvin Booysen

More from Local

Family of Charl Kinnear set up award for other cops on anniverary of his murder

20 September 2021 9:47 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicolette Kinnear, widow of Detective Charl Kinnear, a year since he was murdered outside his -home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Love Where We Live" - A new organisation to launch big cleanup on Heritage Day

19 September 2021 12:08 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Tariq Fensham, Sunnydale community member.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Cape Town mother's plea to help her daughter Mairah Hassan beat stage 4 cancer

19 September 2021 10:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks Jenna Cook, mother of Mairah Hassan who has stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story

18 September 2021 11:18 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

18 September 2021 9:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave

17 September 2021 7:05 PM

Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface has been killed by authorities

17 September 2021 6:00 PM

Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy MacIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones

17 September 2021 5:20 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

17 September 2021 2:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report

17 September 2021 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No election posters up in CPT yet? No worries we're on track, says ANC's Dugmore

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface has been killed by authorities

Local Politics

Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Matongo's bodyguards still recovering in hospital after fatal car crash

20 September 2021 9:24 AM

UCT partners with US company to test efficacy of hAd5 vaccine as a booster shot

20 September 2021 9:00 AM

Mashatile: ANC is attending to problems raised in report by Motlanthe

20 September 2021 7:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA