Family of Charl Kinnear set up award for other cops on anniverary of his murder
- Saturday marked a year since Detective Charl Kinnear was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis
- Detective Kinnear's family has set up the annual Charl Kinnear Award to honour 'an officer who goes beyond his or her call of duty'
Exactly a year since the murder of Cape Town detective Charl Kinnear, his family has set up an award in his honour.
Kinnear was shot outside his home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020.
This past weekend Kinnear was remembered at a memorial event held in the exact spot where he was gunned down.
His family has set up the annual Charl Kinnear Award which they say will honour 'an officer who goes beyond his or her call of duty'.
Kinnear's widow Nicolette says the award will be given each year to an officer who 'fights and stands up for what is right.'
There have been a number of arrests in connection with the Kinnear murder case including, underworld boss Nafiz Modack, former rugby player Zane Killian and car salesman Ricardo Morgan.
Our fight is to ensure that everyone who played a role [in Kinnear's murder] ultimately be bought to book.Nicolette Kinnear
Kinnear admits she was alarmed by some of the details contained within Killians bail application:
My family and myself were researched like a portfolio was built, I didn't expect that - I had thought most of it was about my husband.Nicolette Kinnear
Anti-Gang Unit detective, Bruce van Staden was the first recipient of the Charl Kinnear award on Saturday.
The CK Memorial Lecture will also become an annual event, says Kinnear.
RELATED: Widow of Charl Kinnear: I refuse to watch another police family go through this
