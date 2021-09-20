IEC tallies up voter registrations with only hours left to register online
- Online registrations on the IEC's voter portal will close at midnight on Monday
- The Electoral Commission estimates that it was able to process roughly 1.2 million registrations over the registration weekend
- Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo says nine of the 23,151 registration stations were unable to open on Sunday
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reminded citizens that its online portal for voter registration will be closing at midnight on Monday 20 September.
The IEC is now counting the total number of registrations following the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September.
Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo says almost 600,000 voters registered for the municipal elections on Saturday and over 700,000 turned out on Sunday.
Overall, 25% of the total registrations are expected to be first-time voters, Mamabolo tells CapeTalk.
He says the commission will release the official numbers on Monday afternoon once they have been finalised.
The commission also reports that nine of the 23,151 registration stations did not open on Sunday, mainly due to service delivery protests.
He says IEC officials will be assisting communities who were affected by the closure of the nine voting stations.
Meanwhile, the ConCourt is expected to deliver judgment on the IEC’s reopening of the candidate nomination process on Monday morning.
The nomination of candidates for the municipal elections is meant to reopen on Monday and close on Tuesday 21 September at 5pm.
The online portal [for voter registration] remains open until midnight [on Monday 20 September 2021].Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC
It's 9 voting stations that should have opened but didn't open yesterday. But in the bigger scheme of things, it's 9 voting stations against 23,000. We'll find ways today to assist those communities.Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC
The new Voter Management Device was used for the first time on Saturday on scale... and in our view, it performed quite admirably. We will be able to release figures today, we will have checked the citizenship of people and we will have confirmed addresses and so on because of this new device.Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC
