[WATCH] Hundreds of anti-vaxxers protest on Sea Point promenade
On Saturday some 500 people took to the Sea Point promenade to protest enforced Covid-19 vaccinations. The crowd gathered and chanted, demanding freedom. Speakers addressed the crowd demanding that consent must be given before vaccinations.
The protest was reportedly part of the ‘Worldwide Rally for Freedom’ where protests took place around the world.
Anti-Vaxxers at it again in Sea Point “say no” “stop 5G” etc pic.twitter.com/0nFxM8wQYw— Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) September 18, 2021
The crowd is chanting, “we say no” | @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/pEEVAWvpPn— Keshia Africa (@africaquiche) September 18, 2021
A girl appearing to be about 10 years old is shouting for freedom. | @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/VTbK3EM58u— Keshia Africa (@africaquiche) September 18, 2021
Some of the posters and placards at the March | @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/jg9fXfLObX— Keshia Africa (@africaquiche) September 18, 2021