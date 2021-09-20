Could a digital life coach called Vici look set to oust its human counterparts?
- Coach Vici, is an Artificial Intelligence Coach created by Dr Nicky Terblanche at the University of Stellenbosch Business School
- Results have shown that Vici is as effective as human coaches in helping users reach their goals
There's no getting away from it AI or 'Artificial intelligence' is impacting the future of virtually every industry and every human being - and it seems that even includes life coaching.
According to a study at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, a digital coaching chatbot called Coach Vici, helped people to achieve their goals twice as fast as a control group trying to reach their goals on their own.
It also revealed that Vici was just as effective as human coaches.
So are digital coaches like Vici the future and could it be that, over time, professional life coaches, even therapists and counsellors could be rendered obsolete?
Not quite, says Coach Vici's creator Dr Nicky Terblanche who spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King at the weekend
I must put their minds at ease, they will have jobs for the foreseeable future!Dr. Nicky Terblanche, Lecturer in Leadership Coaching - University of Stellenbosch Business School/Creator - Coach Vici
Vici helps users to identify goals, break them down into short- and long-term goals says Terblanche.
Vici is a chatbot - a chatbot is a computer program that tries to mimic human conversation.Dr. Nicky Terblanche, Lecturer in Leadership Coaching - University of Stellenbosch Business School/Creator - Coach Vici
User access Vici via the Telegram messaging app or Facebook Messenger and, unlike human coaches, is available 24/7.
I've always looked for a way to integrate machines and people.Dr. Nicky Terblanche, Lecturer in Leadership Coaching - University of Stellenbosch Business School/Creator - Coach Vici
Vici was only able to help people with their goal attainment, it was not able to help them with resilience and stress and wellbeing.Dr. Nicky Terblanche, Lecturer in Leadership Coaching - University of Stellenbosch Business School/Creator - Coach Vici
So human life coaches can rest assured, they're not about to be replaced by technology just yet.
AI is good in the one thing it is programmed to do, but it cannot, in the moment, deviate and do something else.Dr. Nicky Terblanche, Lecturer in Leadership Coaching - University of Stellenbosch Business School/Creator - Coach Vici
