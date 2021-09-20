ConCourt dismisses DA's bid to stop reopening of candidate lists
- The ConCourt has ruled on the validity of the IEC’s decision to reopen candidate nominations ahead of the November polls
- The apex court on Monday dismissed the DA's application to challenge the reopening of candidate lists
- Political parties and independents have until 5pm on Tuesday 21 September to submit their list of candidates
(2/2) The Democratic Alliance’s application is dismissed. (CCT 245/21 Democratic Alliance v Electoral Commission of South Africa v Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Others) pic.twitter.com/ILqKm3jJ1y— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) September 20, 2021
The Constitutional Court has ruled that the decision to reopen the candidate registration process for the upcoming local government elections was lawful and valid.
The ConCourt deliver judgment on Monday morning.
The apex court dismissed the DA's application challenging the IEC’s decision to reopen candidate lists after it was forced to amend the elections timetable.
Parties and independents now have another chance to submit names of councillor candidates to contests the local government elections on 1 November.
The reopening of the candidate nomination process will be a great relief for the ANC after it missed the initial deadline.
The nomination of candidates for the municipal elections closes on 21 September at 5pm.
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt ruling.Read More
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA.Read More
'Scarface baboon given reprieve by mayor, but authorities killed him anyway'
Saskia Falken, Barbara Friedman, and Betty's Bay Baboon Action Group's Pete Oxford discuss the killing of Scarface on Saturday.Read More
IEC tallies up voter registrations with only hours left to register online
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo about the IEC's voter registration weekend.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface has been killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy MacIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More