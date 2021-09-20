Bees that killed 63 African penguins were agitated by nest disturbance, says vet





63 endangered African penguins were killed by a swarm of bees in a rare event last week

The penguins were found dead at the Boulders African penguin colony in Simon’s Town on Friday

Seabird veterinarian Dr. David Roberts says the swarm of bees that attacked the penguins must have been disturbed

Penguin walking on the beach.

Officials believe that the 63 African penguins found dead at the Boulders African penguin colony in Simon’s Town last week were stung by a swarm of Cape honey bees.

Veterinarians from the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) investigated the cause of death after the penguins were discovered without any other wounds or bite marks.

Dr. David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian at Sanccob, says a bee nest in the area must have been disturbed resulting in the swarm's attack.

Dr. Roberts says Cape honeybees are part of the local ecosystem but maintains that this was a very rare occurrence.

"We think this is a fluke event and it's not really a threat for the future", he tells CapeTalk.

He says the hive where the bees originated has not been identified or moved at this stage.

Although the Boulders Beach colony will not be drastically affected, Dr. Roberts says the tragedy will have an "extra impact" on the endangered species overall.

We expect that this was an event caused by bees being disturbed somewhere in the vicinity, maybe a tree was chopped down or somebody tried to raid a nest and take honey out of it or something else happened that got the bees agitated. Dr. David Roberts, Clinical Veterinarian - Sanccob

It took us a long time before we built up this picture that it was most likely to be caused by bees. Dr. David Roberts, Clinical Veterinarian - Sanccob