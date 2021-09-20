UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight





Countries are starting to open their borders to fully vaccinated people. © thamkc/123rf.com

The South African Tourism Services Association has told CapeTalk it's 'outraged' by South Africa's continued inclusion on the UK's 'red list' of countries - identified by the British government as those UK citizens should avoic.

At the weekend the UK confirmed that despite Covid-19 cases dropping and vaccine numbers increasing, South Africa would remain on the list.

Moreover, anyone vaccinated in certain countries in including South Africa, the UAE, Jordan, and Thailand would be considered 'unvaccinated' and required to complete strict and expensive quarantine rules upon entry to the UK.

It's racist, says CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit who spoke to SA Tourism Services Association CEO David Frost on Monday.

The only countries that are targeted by the UK are those with black and brown people, he says.

It's this sort of pejorative view of certain parts of the world that we are up against in terms of trying to get off the red list. David Frost, CEO - SA Tourism Services Association

The department of international relations says it's also 'puzzled' at the UK's decision and says it is working with other stakeholders to intensify efforts to have SA removed from the list.

Commenting on the decision to keep South Africa on the red list, Minister Naledi Pandor said, “We firmly believe there is no reasonable basis for keeping South Africa on the red list and I am very disappointed.” — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) September 19, 2021

This is about jobs and livelihoods. David Frost, CEO - SA Tourism Services Association

This week (from Wednesday) Kenya, Egypt, Turkey, and the Maldives are among the formerly 'red list' countries, being placed on the UK's 'amber list'.

They took 8 countries off the red list, many of whom are in a worse position than South Africa is. David Frost, CEO - SA Tourism Services Association

