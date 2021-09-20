Are your portable items like laptops and phones properly insured? Here's how





Insurance expert Wynand van Vuuren explains how to make sure your portable items are properly insured

He says there is a general unspecified all-risks policy that covers unspecified items such as sunglasses when those items are not valued at more than R2,500

The more expensive items such as laptops, watches, cellphones, and the like, need to be specified in an all-risks policy for the particular item

Copyright: tandem / 123rf

Where people are really getting it wrong, is with those items you are taking with you out of your house such as your laptop, cellphone, watch, jewelry, that gun with that expensive scope, your binoculars - all those things of big value that is not insured under your household contents. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

These items will not fall under household insurance policy once they are outside of the home.

People don't understand that you have to contact your insurer and put those items on your specified all-risk cover. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

You can get cover for a general amount that would pay for the smaller unspecified portable items up to about R2,500, he adds.

Then you know that those sunglasses of yours of R2,000 that is not necessarily specified will also be covered if it is lost or if someone sits on it, or if it falls off your head into a river. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

But then the more expensive items need to be specified, he explains.