ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane
- The ConCourt has ruled that the IEC’s decision to reopen candidate nominations is valid
- The apex court dismissed DA's bid to set aside the reopening of candidate registrations
- Former IEC bigwig Terry Tselane says the ConCourt judgment was expected
- Political parties and independents have until 5pm on Tuesday 21 September to submit their list of candidates
Electoral expert Terry Tselane says the Constitutional Court ruling which upholds the reopening of candidate registrations comes as no surprise.
On Monday, the ConCourt dismissed the DA's application to have the reopening of the candidate registration process declared invalid and unlawful.
Tselane says the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) made the correct legal interpretation when it reopened the candidate registration process.
Essentially, what the Constitutional Court was saying... is that it has not precluded the Electoral Commission from proceeding with the election timetable.Terry Tselane, Executive Chairperson - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
I think the commission, in all the steps that they have taken, has really done things in good faith.Terry Tselane, Executive Chairperson - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia says the ANC and a few smaller parties stand to benefit from reopening the candidate lists.
5pm tomorrow is the cut-off line. The ANC has the opportunity to make up for errors of the past. They are arguing that they are ready to see their lists. That will only be seen tomorrow.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
