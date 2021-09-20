Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Kimberley, a tourism diamond in need of polish in local government
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Xolisa Phillip
Today at 05:10
Explainer: Legal process to declare election day a public holiday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thembelani Mazibuko - Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA
Today at 06:10
How covid is claiming lives of the unvaccinated
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Darelle van Greunen - director of the Centre for Community Technologies at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University
Today at 06:25
Despite the pandemic Caveat Legal sees tremendous growth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yvonne Wakefield - Founder at Caveat Legal
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Curro offering free coding and robotics boot camp to Grade 7 learners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Le Roux - Executive head at Curro Foreshore
Today at 07:07
Dirco on SA's UK red list status
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 07:20
Five years for liquor products bill to be signed into law
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Got a CoCT issue which needs to be resolved? C3 it.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pat Lockwood - Customer relations manager at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:20
BMATT pensions scam update
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Deonette daniels
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Legislation to protect young girls from Sugar Daddy's exploitation -
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nonkosi Queenie Mvana - Chair at Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Patric Solomons - Director at Molo Songololo
Today at 10:15
Estonia's e-Residency programme
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Katrin Vaga
Today at 10:30
My Word: Redesigning Buckingham Palace
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Appollis - Director at Cold Case: Revisiting Dulcie September
Today at 11:05
The story of Cape Town's canalised rivers and why it's poluted.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matt Weisse - Owner at Good Hope Adventures
Latest Local
Cape gangs recruiting women and girls as young as 12 years, researcher finds Presenter Saskia Falken chats to counsellor and Master’s graduate Imanuella Muller about her the findings of her thesis. 20 September 2021 5:54 PM
Why water tariffs don’t come down - despite overflowing dams John Maytham interviews Councillor Xanthea Limberg. 20 September 2021 4:44 PM
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola. 20 September 2021 3:31 PM
View all Local
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt... 20 September 2021 2:46 PM
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA. 20 September 2021 1:58 PM
ConCourt dismisses DA's bid to stop reopening of candidate lists The Constitutional Court has delivered judgment on the IEC’s reopening of the candidate nomination process ahead of the municipal... 20 September 2021 11:08 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Eve, clinical sexologist, Amanda Ndiki, a celibacy advocate and Motivational speaker Nate Jameson. 19 September 2021 11:18 AM
Are digital life coaches the future? AI life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nicky Terblanche, researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School. 19 September 2021 8:09 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability' Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 19 September 2021 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola. 20 September 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst

20 September 2021 1:58 PM

20 September 2021 1:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Voter registration
SA Voter Registration Weekend
political analysis
Dawie Scholtz

Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA.
  • This past Voter Registration weekend was the lowest ever seen in SA says independent analyst Dawie Scholtz
  • Only 325,000 of the 1.3 million registrations were from new voters which is a much smaller number than usual, he notes
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

How did this past weekend's voter registration that took place on Saturday and Sunday fare?

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has stated it surpassed its target, reports Mandy, registering some 1.3 million people over the weekend for the upcoming local government elections, with one-quarter being new additions to the voters' roll.

325,000 new additions to the voters' roll tweeted Dawie Scholtz, adding that this means the roll has in fact shrunk by 750,000 voters since 2019.

What do the numbers tell us and where to from here Mandy Wiener asks Scholtz?

It's the lowest voter registration I have ever seen ever, watching South African politics, this weekend.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

It is an incredibly low number, and I am surprised to hear the IEC say they surpassed their target.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

We now usually roughly about a million or more new people register on these weekends so 325,000 is a very low number. That suggests to me that not a lot of new people went to register.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

Obviously, the IEC is quoting this number of 1.3 million going to register, but that includes everyone who is just changing their address.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

Ensuring your new address is updated is not adding to the roll, he explains.

We know going into the weekend that the roll was down by 1.1 million people due to natural attrition since the last election. They have only added 300,000. This is the first time ever that I think it has actually gone down.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

What may be the reason for this, asks Mandy? Is it Covid, voter apathy, or perhaps not knowing who to vote for?

Scholtz believes it is a number of factors.

First and foremost the country's largest party the ANC has not really had a major registration campaign at all,

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

He says the ANC is usually effective at bringing turnouts to these registration weekends and in this instance did not deliver.

The other reason is the pandemic where some people may feel uncomfortable going. We know there was the online portal as well, but historically South Africans have gone to stations to do this so the mass shift online will take a while.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

Also, turnout has been going down in our elections systematically for the last ten years.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

A lot of people say they don't like any of the parties very much.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

These weekends in the past have been a good indicator of voter engagement in the election.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst



ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'

16 September 2021 1:05 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.

Read More arrow_forward

New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting

14 September 2021 8:49 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC.

Read More arrow_forward

I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)

13 September 2021 5:10 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Read More arrow_forward

IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration

13 September 2021 1:43 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'

13 September 2021 1:37 PM

KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents.

Read More arrow_forward

All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September

10 September 2021 7:59 PM

John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

9 September 2021 3:54 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominations.

Read More arrow_forward

IEC reports on donations received by political parties

9 September 2021 1:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah.

Read More arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

