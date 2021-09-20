Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst
- This past Voter Registration weekend was the lowest ever seen in SA says independent analyst Dawie Scholtz
- Only 325,000 of the 1.3 million registrations were from new voters which is a much smaller number than usual, he notes
How did this past weekend's voter registration that took place on Saturday and Sunday fare?
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has stated it surpassed its target, reports Mandy, registering some 1.3 million people over the weekend for the upcoming local government elections, with one-quarter being new additions to the voters' roll.
325,000 new additions to the voters' roll tweeted Dawie Scholtz, adding that this means the roll has in fact shrunk by 750,000 voters since 2019.
Wow. Important numbers released by the IEC just now.— Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) September 20, 2021
New additions to the voters roll:
+325 000
That means the voters roll has shrunk by ~750 000 voters since 2019.
it smells like a very low turnout election, folks.
What do the numbers tell us and where to from here Mandy Wiener asks Scholtz?
It's the lowest voter registration I have ever seen ever, watching South African politics, this weekend.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
It is an incredibly low number, and I am surprised to hear the IEC say they surpassed their target.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
We now usually roughly about a million or more new people register on these weekends so 325,000 is a very low number. That suggests to me that not a lot of new people went to register.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
Obviously, the IEC is quoting this number of 1.3 million going to register, but that includes everyone who is just changing their address.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
Ensuring your new address is updated is not adding to the roll, he explains.
We know going into the weekend that the roll was down by 1.1 million people due to natural attrition since the last election. They have only added 300,000. This is the first time ever that I think it has actually gone down.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
What may be the reason for this, asks Mandy? Is it Covid, voter apathy, or perhaps not knowing who to vote for?
Scholtz believes it is a number of factors.
First and foremost the country's largest party the ANC has not really had a major registration campaign at all,Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
He says the ANC is usually effective at bringing turnouts to these registration weekends and in this instance did not deliver.
The other reason is the pandemic where some people may feel uncomfortable going. We know there was the online portal as well, but historically South Africans have gone to stations to do this so the mass shift online will take a while.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
Also, turnout has been going down in our elections systematically for the last ten years.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
A lot of people say they don't like any of the parties very much.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
These weekends in the past have been a good indicator of voter engagement in the election.Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst
Voter registration for #LGE2021 continues online at https://t.co/QFgJgjwl82 until midnight on Mon, 20 Sept, proclamation day. Or register at your registration station by 5pm today, 19 Sept. Find your station at https://t.co/vX8GuECIwi. #evervoicetogether pic.twitter.com/a9Futp2iB8— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 19, 2021
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.Read More
New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting
Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC.Read More
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration weekend.Read More
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'
KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents.Read More
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September
John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape.Read More
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations.Read More
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominations.Read More
IEC reports on donations received by political parties
Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah.Read More