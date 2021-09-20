UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students
-
UCT is engaging staff and students on mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19 – no decision has been made, and no vote has taken place yet
-
The University hopes to have a policy in place before the start of the 2022 academic year
The University of Cape Town (UCT) hosted an event last week under the banner “To vaccinate or not to vaccinate”, as part of its commitment to engaging openly with staff and students.
The session was addressed by:
-
Professor Linda-Gail Bekker (Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, UCT and Chief Operations Officer of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation)
-
Professor Koleka Mlisana (Executive Manager: Academic Affairs, Research & Quality Assurance at the National Health Laboratory Service)
-
Professor Shabir Madhi (Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand)
The university continues to encourage students and staff to get vaccinated.
Mike Wills interviewed UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola (scroll up to listen).
No vote happened yet… It [mandatory vaccination] was discussed… The next mechanism would be to put it to electronic ballot, we’re hoping some time this week…Elijah Moholola, spokesperson - University of Cape Town
Whatever position results out of this would’ve taken into consideration… all the relevant voices.Elijah Moholola, spokesperson - University of Cape Town
In an ideal world, we would’ve looked at having something in place – or not – by the beginning of 2022… We also don’t want to rush into it…Elijah Moholola, spokesperson - University of Cape Town
