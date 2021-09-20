RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) will unbundle its shareholding in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan.
It is seeking to focus more intently on its short-term insurance business and to shrink the discount at which its shares trade.
The company also intends to issue shares worth R6.5 billion.
The RMI share price skyrocketed by more than 14% on Monday.
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed RMI CEO Herman Bosman (scroll up to listen).
We’ve had a fantastic partnership with these two companies… In 1992… We put in R10 million [into Discovery] – a return of 8500 times the market cap today…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
The market is calling for a sharper focus… We want unlisted, non-competing stocks…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
Outsurance, of which we own 90%... is amazingly cash-generative… We see great growth potential… We want a network of noncompeting short-term insurers…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
We want to reduce our debt to R6 billion…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals
Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro.Read More
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries
Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).Read More
Why water tariffs don’t come down - despite overflowing dams
John Maytham interviews Councillor Xanthea Limberg.Read More
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.Read More