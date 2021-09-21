WC stats show deaths and hospitalisations during peak mostly unvaccinated people
- Most elderly patients who died from Covid-19 in the Western Cape last month were unvaccinated
- New data has emerged studying the over-60s who died of Covid-19 during the peak of the third wave in the province
- Public health expert Prof Darelle van Greunen says studies show that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to end up in hospital than people who are fully vaccinated
New figures released by the Western Cape Health Department suggest that in some areas it is only the unvaccinated who are dying of the coronavirus.
Data shows that the third wave peak in the province had the worst impact on people who had not been vaccinated.
At the height of the Covid-19 third wave last month, between 14 and 20 August, a total of 2,455 people aged 60 and older contracted Covid-19.
According to data, 92% of those people had not been vaccinated.
Furthermore, 96% of the 729 who were admitted to a hospital weren't vaccinated, while 98.3% of the 292 who succumbed to the disease had not been jabbed.
Public health expert Prof Darelle van Greunen says most people in Covid-19 ICUs are unvaccinated.
A recent CDC study shows that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to end up in hospital than people who are fully vaccinated.
The same research claims that unvaccinated people are five times more likely to infect other people with Covid-19.
Professor Van Greunen argues that hospitals, especially in remote areas, don't have the capacity to offer other healthcare services because of the unvaccinated people filling up hospital beds.
He says patients with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and TB are "starting to suffer as a result of this ".
The thing that came to the fore the most is that if you're not vaccinated then you will end up in the hospital, more than likely, if you contract Covid-19.Prof Darelle van Greunen, Director - Centre for Community Technologies (Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University)
Those who are not vaccinated and who contract Covid-19 end up in ICU quite frequently.Prof Darelle van Greunen, Director - Centre for Community Technologies (Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University)
Because people are not taking the vaccine, our hospitals are filling up.Prof Darelle van Greunen, Director - Centre for Community Technologies (Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University)
The extent of the fourth wave will largely depend on how many people have been vaccinated before that hits us... the normal services cannot always continue within the healthcare facilities.Prof Darelle van Greunen, Director - Centre for Community Technologies (Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University)
