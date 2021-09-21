The new literacy? Curro offers free coding and robotics boot camp to Grade 7s
- Coding is predicted to be the new literacy for children
- Curro in Cape Town offers a free course to introduce Grade 7s to coding and robotics
Coding is predicted to be the new literacy for children, but where does one even begin to give them a taste so that they can see if it is something they could excel in?
Curro Foreshore and Curro Delft will be hosting a free coding and robotics boot camp on 1 and 2 October for Grade 7 learners from ANY school.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore about what's on offer and how to sign up.
Coding is essential. It is one of those new literacies. We believe as a group that every student should be exposed to it.JP Le Roux, Executive Head - Curro Foreshore
It is that skill set and that mindset that it creates.JP Le Roux, Executive Head - Curro Foreshore
Learners learn to problem solve and work out instructions between the computer and robots and later drones, he explains.
The coding is more the software or language part of it.JP Le Roux, Executive Head - Curro Foreshore
