[OPINION] Please can someone secure better cat's eyes for our roads





When one is driving on a dark road, the presence of road studs, better known as cat’s eyes, is indeed welcome, as they reflect the light from your vehicle’s headlights back at you, creating a dotted guide as to where the road markings are.

They’re also colour-coordinated to match the road markings they represent: white for lane markings, yellow for road shoulders, and red when you’re not to cross over or on the wrong side of the roadway.

But have you noticed how after just a few years they can no longer be seen?

Even when you engage your high beams they struggle to reflect anything back. The only evidence of their presence are the tell-tale “ba dump-ba dump” sounds which you hear when changing lanes and your tyres make contact with them.

The problem really is that when they lose their reflectivity, it is gradual, so you don’t really notice it happening, and only when new ones are installed do you see the difference.

I travel the N1 into Cape Town in the early mornings on a daily basis, way before the sun has risen so I know how dark the roads can be. The stretch of highway I’m referring to in particular is FW De Klerk Boulevard between Koeberg interchange and the Marine Drive offramp where, until just last week, the overhead lights had been off for many months until I lodged a C3 service request to the City of Cape Town to repair.

The N1 highway was resurfaced earlier this year, right up until Koeberg interchange and one can tell because of the colour difference in the road surface, the brighter line markings, and the gleaming cat’s eyes. But once you pass under the M5, those cat’s eyes become invisible, as if they’ve all gone to sleep (as cats are known for doing), or have developed the plastic equivalent of cataracts.

What is the service life of these road studs and why are we not buying ones with longer service life, or replacing them before they fade? The issue of fading cat’s eyes is not entirely new either, as the topic has come up on air a few times in the past, and each time we’re met with a shrug of the shoulders from authorities.

Let’s hope that they source a more durable make when they next purchase a new consignment of these important road safety devices.

Bruce Hong is the CapeTalk breakfast show producer.