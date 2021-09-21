Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request





The city has a system (called ‘C3’) by which residents can log about 700 different types of complaints or service requests

The City’s new system informs residents of the status of their request (i.e., where in the process it is)

Residents may log a service request online – or call 0860 103 089 (they may also walk in, email, or send an SMS)

If you're a member of a neighbourhood WhatsApp or Facebook group, you may know about the term "C3", referred to by the City of Cape Town as a "service request".

Essentially it is a platform that allows anyone to report a fault or situation which needs attending to.

Some of our listeners indicate that the system works, others complain of delays, and some say requests are closed before they are resolved.

You can submit a service request, report a fault in your area, or log an issue by calling 0860 103 089 or by Googling "City of Cape Town service request".

You can submit requests for:

leaking water pipes

no power or electricity/unscheduled outages

blocked stormwater drains

uncollected refuse or waste

tree removal and cutting

illegal dumping

noise nuisances

graffiti and stolen or vandalised City property

unruly or inappropriate behaviour

problem buildings

speeding and traffic offences

Refilwe Moloto interviewed City of Cape Town Customer Relations Manager Pat Lockwood.

She asked her to explain in the logging of a "service request", and what the success rate of doing so is.

There are about 700 different service request types… for any of the services the city offers… All requests… are followed up on… Once they’re in the system, they can’t get lost… Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager - City of Cape Town

We keep residents informed of the status of their service request, where it is in the process… The new system of informing residents of the status of the service request has only been in for a month or two… Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager - City of Cape Town