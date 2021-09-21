'It looks like it was a hit': Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school
- A teacher has been shot and killed outside a primary school in Philippi on Tuesday
- The victim was apparently sitting inside his car at the time of the attack
- Police spokesperson Captain Senaya says two criminals fled the scene
- It's believed that the incident may have been a targeted hit
Police are still on the scene at the Heinz Park Primary School in Philippi where a teacher was shot dead on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the teacher was shot while sitting in his vehicle inside the school's parking area.
Police spokesperson Captain Senaya says that two suspects approached the vehicle and one of the men shot at the victim twice.
It's understood that they gained entry to the school after threatening the school's security guard at gunpoint.
Captain Senaya says the incident appears to have been a targeted hit.
The identity of the gunmen and the motive for the shooting is still unknown at this stage.
It looks like it was a hit. It was just a straight hit.Captain Senaya, Spokesperson - SAPS
Two African males came in. The security guard told them that you're not supposed to be on the premises of the school.Captain Senaya, Spokesperson - SAPS
One of the suspects pointed [a gun] at the security and they walked with him from the gate close to where the car was parked.Captain Senaya, Spokesperson - SAPS
One African male stood with him and then one went to the car and shot the first shot in the shoulder... and then he shot him again at close range. They walked out after they finished everything.Captain Senaya, Spokesperson - SAPS
