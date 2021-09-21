Zuma 'out of options', former president takes battle to African court
- Jacob Zuma has instructed his lawyers to take his case to the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights
- The Constitutional Court last week dismissed Jacob Zuma's rescission application
- In June, Zuma, who was sent to jail for 15 months for contempt of court
As former President Jacob Zuma prepares to take his legal battle with the ConCourt to the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, Mandy Weiner asks, is the former President running out of options?
On Friday, Zuma's appeal to have his 15-month sentence for contempt overturned was rejected by the apex court who called the bid "litigious skulduggery".
On Saturday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation posted a four-page response to the ruling in which Zuma claimed South Africa was moving from a democracy into a "constitutional dictatorship".
So does the former President's latest legal bid have legs, or is it an ill-advised move on the part of Zuma and his egal team?
The Midday Report's Mandy Wiener posed the question to legal expert Advocate Modidima Mannya.
This court [ African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights] has always indicated that it doesn't accept distals from individuals and NGOs.Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
I'm not sure, on that basis, that there will even be a basis to hear whatever case he wants to take to the court.Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Mannya says this move by the former President signals a 'last-ditch attempt' at having the sentence overturned.
He doesn't have any other options.Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Mannya says it's not simply a case of Zuma taking his case to the African court.
All multi-lateral bodies have got their jurisdiction issues that they have to meet in order to entertain any matter.Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
For example, if you want to go to the International Court, it must be on a matter that falls within the terms of reference of the International Court of Justice.Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
H.E Prez Zuma speaks out. pic.twitter.com/czNBfwIVND— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) September 20, 2021
RELATED: 'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
RELATED: [Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment](http://Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment)
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
