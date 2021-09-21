State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma’s medical records
Jacob Zuma’s medical parole records have come under scrutiny as his trial continued on Tuesday.
Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser was present in court after being subpoenaed to explain his decision to grant Zuma medical parole against the findings of the parole advisory board.
Zuma is in court for a special plea application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the case.
He argues that Downer lacks independence and impartiality.
Most of the day’s proceedings, however, revolved around the corruption-accused former President’s health.
The State has issued subpoenas for Zuma’s medical records, arguing that he had not justified his absence from court.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze (scroll up to listen).
The matter [medical records] is not over yet… Today we were all aware Jacob Zuma wasn’t not going to be present…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
