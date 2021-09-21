Perjury case against Bathabile Dlamini postponed to October
- Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini made her first court appearance in her perjury case
- The charges are in connection with her testimony during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis
- The case has been postponed to 1 October
#BathabileDlamini The former minister has arrived at Johannesburg Magistrates court this morning. 🎥: @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/fGFj4yynUT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2021
The perjury case against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been postponed until next month.
Dlamini made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, reports Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka.
RELATED: Lawyers for Black Sash welcome perjury charges facing Bathabile Dlamini
The director of public prosecutions in Gauteng issued a court summons last month after deciding that Dlamini should be prosecuted for giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.
Magistrates Betty Khumalo said she granted the postponement to allow parties to share the case docket, Kubheka reports.
It was quite a short appearance. Magistrate Bheki Khumalo saying that she's postponing the case to give parties an opportunity to share the contents of the case docket.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Dlamini was summoned to appear in court today after the Director of Public Prosecutions made a decision last month that she should account to the courts about why she was not entirely honest about her role in the 2017 social grants crisis which put beneficiaries at risk of not receiving their social grants.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
