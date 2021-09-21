70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey
About 70% of workers do not expect ever to return to the office full-time when the pandemic is finally over, according to a new BBC survey.
More than 75% of workers expect their managers to allow them to work from home on some days of the week.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:17).
Most people surveyed do not believe workers will return to the office full-time after the coronavirus pandemic.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
A total of 70% of people polled predicted workers would never return to offices at the same rate.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
The majority of workers interviewed would like to stay at home. Managers were not so sure… One CEO said you’re never going to get them to return…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_85090692_businessman-dressed-in-shirt-and-shorts-having-video-call-on-computer-in-the-home-office.html?term=working%2Bfrom%2Bhome%2Bfunny&vti=mqxceovddfi9beqbf5-1-2
More from Business
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far
Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme.Read More
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals
Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro.Read More
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries
Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).Read More
RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling
Arabile Gumede interviews RMI CEO Herman Bosman.Read More
Why water tariffs don’t come down - despite overflowing dams
John Maytham interviews Councillor Xanthea Limberg.Read More
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far
Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme.Read More
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation.Read More
The new literacy? Curro offers free coding and robotics boot camp to Grade 7s
Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore about what's on offer and how to sign up.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries
Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).Read More
Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Eve, clinical sexologist, Amanda Ndiki, a celibacy advocate and Motivational speaker Nate Jameson.Read More
Are digital life coaches the future? AI life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nicky Terblanche, researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability'
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More