70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey

About 70% of workers do not expect ever to return to the office full-time when the pandemic is finally over, according to a new BBC survey.

More than 75% of workers expect their managers to allow them to work from home on some days of the week.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:17).

Most people surveyed do not believe workers will return to the office full-time after the coronavirus pandemic. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

A total of 70% of people polled predicted workers would never return to offices at the same rate. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The majority of workers interviewed would like to stay at home. Managers were not so sure… One CEO said you’re never going to get them to return… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire