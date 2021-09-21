70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South African travel remains in the red
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 15:40
Cape Town block of flats to become first 'biophilic' building in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Gillman - Landscaper at ...
Today at 15:50
Update on rhino poaching in the Kruger
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jo Shaw - Senior Manager for Wildlife Programmes at WWF South Africa
Today at 16:05
Teacher shot dead outside Philippi school
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 16:20
Winner of the Sunday Times Literary Award 'These are not Gentle People'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Harding
Today at 16:55
SA vs NZ: Who will be the first Sauvignon Blanc Wine Champion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emile Joubert
Today at 17:05
The Zuma -Thales Case is back in court.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
"Hotel Rwanda" hero has been found guilty of terrorism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Jackson
Today at 17:45
Ebrahim Rasool has hit WP Rugby with a 'turnaround of note'.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Perjury case against Bathabile Dlamini postponed to October Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka about Bathabile Dlamini's perjury case. 21 September 2021 1:34 PM
Zuma 'out of options', former president takes battle to African court Mandy Weiner speaks to legal expert Advocate Modidima Mannya about the legal options left open for Jacob Zuma 21 September 2021 1:28 PM
State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma’s medical records Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 21 September 2021 1:01 PM
View all Local
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed. 21 September 2021 6:55 AM
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt... 20 September 2021 2:46 PM
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA. 20 September 2021 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme. 21 September 2021 2:51 PM
70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 September 2021 1:30 PM
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town. 21 September 2021 10:51 AM
View all Business
'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation. 21 September 2021 9:56 AM
The new literacy? Curro offers free coding and robotics boot camp to Grade 7s Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore about what's on offer and how to sign up. 21 September 2021 9:50 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola. 20 September 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey

21 September 2021 1:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
BBC
work from home
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

About 70% of workers do not expect ever to return to the office full-time when the pandemic is finally over, according to a new BBC survey.

More than 75% of workers expect their managers to allow them to work from home on some days of the week.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:17).

Most people surveyed do not believe workers will return to the office full-time after the coronavirus pandemic.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

A total of 70% of people polled predicted workers would never return to offices at the same rate.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The majority of workers interviewed would like to stay at home. Managers were not so sure… One CEO said you’re never going to get them to return…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



21 September 2021 1:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
BBC
work from home
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

More from Business

Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far

21 September 2021 2:51 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request

21 September 2021 10:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals

20 September 2021 7:07 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

20 September 2021 6:29 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews RMI CEO Herman Bosman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why water tariffs don’t come down - despite overflowing dams

20 September 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Councillor Xanthea Limberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'

17 September 2021 11:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)

17 September 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far

21 September 2021 2:51 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request

21 September 2021 10:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem'

21 September 2021 9:56 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new literacy? Curro offers free coding and robotics boot camp to Grade 7s

21 September 2021 9:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore about what's on offer and how to sign up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining

19 September 2021 11:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Eve, clinical sexologist, Amanda Ndiki, a celibacy advocate and Motivational speaker Nate Jameson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are digital life coaches the future? AI life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing

19 September 2021 8:09 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nicky Terblanche, researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability'

19 September 2021 7:03 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it!

18 September 2021 10:25 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It looks like it was a hit': Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school

Local

WC stats show deaths and hospitalisations during peak mostly unvaccinated people

Local

70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to get COVID jabs

21 September 2021 2:42 PM

Mpofu argues State prosecutor Downer too passionate to prosecute Zuma

21 September 2021 2:31 PM

River Park residents protest as City Power officials remove illegal connections

21 September 2021 1:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA