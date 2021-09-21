70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey





About 70% of workers do not expect ever to return to the office full-time when the pandemic is finally over, according to a new BBC survey.

More than 75% of workers expect their managers to allow them to work from home on some days of the week.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:17).

