Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll
- Jonathan Lewis from Liverpool found the creepy-looking doll inside the wall of his new home
- The former homeowner has come forward to say she wrote the note years ago as a 'joke'
Halloween is a little over a month away but the spooky holiday came early for one British homeowner.
Jonathan Lewis from Liverpool had recently picked up the keys to his new home in the affluent county of Surrey, but got more than he bargained for.
After knocking a hole in one of the walls, Lewis says he was shocked to discover a rag doll holding a spine-chilling note staring back at him.
The ragdoll's note says she killed the original owners of the house in the 1960sAdam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
The ragdoll note ends, 'I hope you have knives, sleep well.Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro
Johnathan told the Liverpool Echo: "Some of my friends have told me to put my house back on the market and move out but I think it's just a laugh."
The former owner of the house has since come forward to admit that she left the doll in the wall as a joke.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Liverpool Echo: "We were in the middle of redoing our kitchen in 2015, and after having a few glasses of wine we thought it would be a really funny idea."
"One of my girls wrote the letter and we put it in the wall and just forgot about it.
(Daily Star):#Woman hid creepy doll with 'sinister' note in wall during drunken prank on new homeowner : The 48-year-old has come forward to explain the prank after news broke on Sunday of new homeowner Jonathan Lewis making a .. #TrendsSpy https://t.co/DmkuyYmiVe pic.twitter.com/c7Ur1alEIG— NewsOnePlace.com (@newsoneplace) September 21, 2021
