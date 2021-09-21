Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South African travel remains in the red
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 15:40
Cape Town block of flats to become first 'biophilic' building in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Gillman - Landscaper
Today at 15:50
Update on rhino poaching in the Kruger
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jo Shaw - Senior Manager for Wildlife Programmes at WWF South Africa
Today at 16:05
Teacher shot dead outside Philippi school
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 16:20
Winner of the Sunday Times Literary Award 'These are not Gentle People'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Harding
Today at 16:55
SA vs NZ: Who will be the first Sauvignon Blanc Wine Champion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emile Joubert
Today at 17:05
The Zuma -Thales Case is back in court.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
"Hotel Rwanda" hero has been found guilty of terrorism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Jackson
Today at 17:45
Ebrahim Rasool has hit WP Rugby with a 'turnaround of note'.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Perjury case against Bathabile Dlamini postponed to October Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka about Bathabile Dlamini's perjury case. 21 September 2021 1:34 PM
Zuma 'out of options', former president takes battle to African court Mandy Weiner speaks to legal expert Advocate Modidima Mannya about the legal options left open for Jacob Zuma 21 September 2021 1:28 PM
State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma's medical records Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 21 September 2021 1:01 PM
View all Local
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed. 21 September 2021 6:55 AM
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt... 20 September 2021 2:46 PM
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA. 20 September 2021 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme. 21 September 2021 2:51 PM
70% of workers believe they're never going back to the office fulltime – survey Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 September 2021 1:30 PM
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town. 21 September 2021 10:51 AM
View all Business
'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation. 21 September 2021 9:56 AM
The new literacy? Curro offers free coding and robotics boot camp to Grade 7s Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore about what's on offer and how to sign up. 21 September 2021 9:50 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review "Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love" by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa's Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review "Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love" by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola. 20 September 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll

21 September 2021 1:48 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Halloween
Ghost
spooky

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro

- Jonathan Lewis from Liverpool found the creepy-looking doll inside the wall of his new home

- The former homeowner has come forward to say she wrote the note years ago as a 'joke'

Halloween is a little over a month away but the spooky holiday came early for one British homeowner.

Jonathan Lewis from Liverpool had recently picked up the keys to his new home in the affluent county of Surrey, but got more than he bargained for.

After knocking a hole in one of the walls, Lewis says he was shocked to discover a rag doll holding a spine-chilling note staring back at him.

The ragdoll's note says she killed the original owners of the house in the 1960s

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The ragdoll note ends, 'I hope you have knives, sleep well.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro

RELATED: US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash

Johnathan told the Liverpool Echo: "Some of my friends have told me to put my house back on the market and move out but I think it's just a laugh."

The former owner of the house has since come forward to admit that she left the doll in the wall as a joke.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Liverpool Echo: "We were in the middle of redoing our kitchen in 2015, and after having a few glasses of wine we thought it would be a really funny idea."

"One of my girls wrote the letter and we put it in the wall and just forgot about it.

RELATED: Facebook 'sorry' after racist 'black men as primates' AI gaff




